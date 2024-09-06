Tripura CM announces Rs 564-crore package for restoration work post floods

Agartala, Sep 6 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday announced a package of Rs 564 crore for restoration work in the aftermath of unprecedented floods in the northeastern state.

While making a statement in the assembly, Saha said he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and apprised him about the actual damage caused by the devastating floods.

At least 33 persons were killed and over one lakh people rendered homeless due to the floods triggered by incessant rainfall from August 19-23.

The Centre has already released Rs 40 crore to the state for restoration of physical infrastructure.

“I met Amit Shah ji in New Delhi and submitted a detailed report on the damages caused by the floods. He has assured me of all possible help to the state,” the CM said.

The Union government will send another team to the flood-hit state to assess damages, he said. Earlier, an inter-ministerial team visited four worst flood-affected districts – South Tripura, Gomati, Sepahijala and Khowai.

“Keeping all the aspects in mind, I declare a package of Rs 564 crore for various departments to undertake restoration work on an urgent basis. This is an initial assistance amount,” he added.

The floods have caused losses to the tune of around Rs 15,000 crore, officials said. PTI PS RBT