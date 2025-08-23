Tripura CM appeals to judiciary to ensure justice is delivered fast

Agartala, Aug 23 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday appealed to the judiciary to ensure that justice is delivered fast and the legal process is affordable to litigants.

There must be an all-out effort to expedite justice to uphold the people's trust in the judiciary, he said.

Addressing a programme to mark the inauguration of the newly built sub-divisional court in West Tripura's Mohanpur, he said, "Preparation of an advocate for a particular case is important because the judge gives a verdict based on the evidence gathered by the lawyer. Sometimes, the advocate buys time from the trial court, which results in a delay in judgment." "I urge the judiciary to make justice faster, fair, and the legal process affordable to the litigants," he said.

Claiming that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the country has been marching ahead in security, development and welfare, Saha said the judiciary has a role to play in achieving 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Viksit Tripura' goals.

The chief minister said the present government has been working hard to develop education, healthcare, livelihood and infrastructure.

"The state's GSDP has shown a steady growth in the 2023-24 financial year with an increase of 14.21 per cent, which was not seen earlier. Despite budgetary constraints, the state has emerged as the top performer in the country," he claimed.

If there is any out-of-the-way work, the court must "play the role of a check point" and prescribe the proper path, he said without elaborating.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath and Chief Justice of Tripura High Court MS Ramchandra Rao were present during the event. PTI PS BDC