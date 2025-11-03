Tripura CM asks doctors to avoid referring patients outside state

Agartala, Nov 3 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday urged government doctors to avoid referring patients outside the state as far as possible, saying the state is working to strengthen healthcare facilities within the state.

Speaking at a programme here, Saha said most of the people who meet him during the ‘Mukhamantri Samipeshu’ programme — a weekly initiative where he listens to public grievances — raise health-related issues and express a desire to be referred outside Tripura for better treatment.

"We have already opened nine super speciality departments at GBP Hospital, and four more are in the pipeline. If patients continue to go outside the state for treatment, then why has the government opened super specialty healthcare facilities? It points to a lack of confidence among doctors and patients," the CM said.

According to GBP Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Sankar Chakraborty, the number of referral cases has dropped from over 900 in 2024 to around 500 till October this year.

The chief minister also cautioned two medical colleges — Santiniketan Medical College, a private institution, and the society-run Tripura Medical College (TMC) — over their poor performance in the recently announced MBBS examination results.

"The media reported poor performance by these two colleges in the first-year MBBS examination. The government will not tolerate any patchwork in medical education, and if required, we will extend help," he said.

"I have received a message that the competent authority has agreed to introduce 50 more MBBS seats in Tripura Medical College, and a formal notification will be issued shortly," he said.

At present, Tripura has 400 MBBS seats across three medical colleges, he added. PTI PS MNB