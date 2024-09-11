Tripura CM asks officials for swift submission of flood damage report to MHA

Agartala, Sep 11 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday directed officials to expedite the preparation of a memorandum for the final damage assessment caused by the recent floods, with the goal of submitting it to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) by the end of the week, an official said.

The devastating floods, between August 19 and 23, resulted in 36 fatalities and affected around 14 lakh people in the northeastern state.

During a meeting with all secretaries to review the post-flood situation and restoration efforts, Saha emphasised the urgency of finalising and sending the damage assessment memorandum to the MHA.

Addressing a press conference, Revenue Secretary Brijesh Pandey said the Chief Minister has instructed that ex gratia payments be made to the families of the deceased and compensation provided for damaged houses at the earliest.

Out of the 36 confirmed deaths, compensation has already been distributed to 26 families, and efforts are ongoing to complete the process, an official said.

As of now, a total of 3,873 flood-hit people are still residing in 67 relief camps, where the district administration is providing food, drinking water, and medical services, he added.

Pandey assured that there are no financial constraints impacting the restoration work or assistance to affected families.

"During the review meeting, it was confirmed that there is no shortage of funds for rehabilitation efforts. The administration has already begun providing financial aid to those whose homes were damaged by the floods," he added.

The Chief Minister has also announced a special package of Rs 564 crore for the restoration of physical infrastructure and assistance to flood-hit people.

Former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar expressed concerns about lack of funds to manage the post-flood situation in the northeastern state.

"This was the worst flood the state has ever experienced. The level of devastation is shocking. Many people are still unable to return home because their houses have been destroyed. Farmers and those dependent on livestock are among the hardest hit and have not yet received compensation," Sarkar said while addressing a rally in Sonamura, Sepahijala district.

Sarkar urged the Chief Minister to pressure the Centre to provide immediate financial assistance.

"If necessary, the Chief Minister should visit Delhi with opposition representatives to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to secure the release of funds for the state," he added. PTI PS MNB