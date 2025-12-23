Tripura CM bats for execution of Kaladan multimodal transit project

Agartala, Dec 23 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has laid emphasis on the implementation of the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project (KMTTP) for strengthening multimodal corridors connecting the northeast with the rest of the country and its neighbours, a CMO release said.

The KMTTP is a strategic India-Myanmar initiative to connect India's Northeast (NER) with the sea via Haldia, using sea, river (Kaladan), and road transport through Myanmar (Sittwe Port, Paletwa) to Zorinpui (Mizoram), bypassing the congested Siliguri Corridor to boost regional trade and development.

The KMTTP is developed to bypass Bangladesh, keeping in mind the rapidly changing geopolitical situation in the region..

The chief minister's statement came at a meeting of the high-level task force for infrastructure and connectivity development in the Northeast held on Monday. DoNER minister Jyotiraditya Scindia chaired the meeting from Delhi virtually on Monday.

Saha asserted that the northeast region has huge potential for progress and development of infrastructure and communication systems.

He said it is necessary to take coordinated steps by identifying the problems faced by the Northeastern states in the areas of road, rail, air connectivity, waterways, electricity, gas, and digital connectivity.

The chief minister laid special emphasis on identifying priority areas for the development of the northeastern states, including regional infrastructure macro-grids, power, oil, natural gas, tourism, border trade space, etc, and presented the proposed outline for the development of these areas through the report.

"The implementation of the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project for strengthening the multimodal corridors connecting the northeast with the rest of the country and neighbours will play a key role in boosting the regional and international connectivity with the northeastern states.

Apart from the Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), senior officials of the DoNER Ministry, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, participated in the meeting. PTI PS RG