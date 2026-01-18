Tripura CM, BJP will not be able to defeat Tipra Motha in TTAADC polls: Pradyot Debbarma

Agartala, Jan 18 (PTI) Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Sunday claimed Chief Minister Manik Saha and the BJP will not be able to defeat his party in the coming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections.

The TMP, an ally of the BJP-led coalition government in the state, is in power at TTAADC. Elections are due in TTAADC by the second week of April.

Addressing a programme of Hranghkhawl community at Jampuijala in Sepahijala district, he said the chief minister will not be able to defeat the TMP in the 2026 TTAADC elections even as the BJP makes all-out efforts.

"We are not going to concede defeat because the party(TMP) is fighting for the 'dofa' (community) while he (CM) is fighting to make the BJP winner. We will not bow down for the cause of land, rights and language of indigenous people," Debbarma said.

Attacking the BJP, Debbarma asserted that the Tiprasa (indigenous) people will vote for the future of their children and electors who have believed in political parties will not be influenced by money power this time.

The TMP contested the tribal council's elections independently in 2021 and won the election by bagging 18 seats in the 28-member tribal council. The ruling party (BJP), which fought the election with its ally Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), had suffered a crushing defeat in the electoral battle.

Targeting the BJP, the TMP chief alleged they speak of communal hatred, such as Hindus, Muslims and Christians instead of all-round development, clothes, food habits, language and future of the Tiprasa people.

"If any attempts are made to suppress our voice, we will give a befitting reply (in the election) with a smile. We will be the winner because we are not wrong, as the almighty, who is looking down at us, always supports the truth," he said.

Claiming that he speaks for Tiprasa people's pain and sufferings in Delhi, Debbarma said he (CM) goes to Delhi, returns and acts at the behest of Delhi.

"We don't need a postman. We stand by the cause of the Tiprasa people. For us, community is more important than politics," he said. PTI PS RG