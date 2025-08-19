Tripura CM claims Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra attempt to divert people’s attention

Agartala, Aug 19 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday criticised Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, claiming that his Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar is an attempt to divert people’s attention.

Gandhi on Sunday began from Sasaram his 1,300 km-long 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' that will cover over 20 districts in Bihar, as the Congress stepped up its campaign against what it claims to be "vote chori".

Addressing a gathering at a blood donation camp organised by the Tripura’s BJP's legal cell, the chief minister said some people always try to divert the people's attention towards wrong direction.

"LoP Rahul Gandhi has become vocal on the baseless 'vote chori' issue. The Election Commission has categorically said the party did not submit any proof about vote theft during or post elections," Saha said.

The people will not accept Gandhi's allegation of vote theft, he said.

Saha also reminded Gandhi about the UPA regime when the “entire government” was involved in scams. PTI PS NN