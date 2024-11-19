Tripura CM condoles death of army jawan from state in Siachen

Agartala, Nov 19 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of an army jawan hailing from Gomati district of the state in Siachen.

"I am deeply saddened by the death of Subhankar Bhowmik, an army personnel of Assam Regiment and a resident of Birganj in Amarpur subdivision of Gomati district, in Kashmir's Siachen," the chief minister said in a post on Facebook.

"May his soul rest in peace. I offered my sincere sympathy to the bereaved family," he added.

Taking to social media, Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said Subhankar Bhowmik, a brave army personnel, died in an avalanche in Siachen.

"I expressed my deepest condolence over the untimely death of the army jawan. He made the supreme sacrifice while performing duties for the nation. I convey my sympathy to the bereaved family in the most difficult time. May his soul rest in peace. Om shanti," he added. PTI PS ACD