Tripura CM condoles Yechury''s demise, CPI(M) cancels programmes for 3 days

Agartala, Sep 12 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday expressed grief over the death of veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury.

CPI(M) Tripura unit secretary Jitendra Choudhury also condoled the death of the Left leader and said the party, as a mark of respect, cancelled all its programmes in the state for the next three days.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Sitaram Yechury, a veteran CPI(M) leader. Heartfelt condolences to his family & friends. May memories of his life & legacy bring strength & solace”, Saha wrote on Facebook.

Choudhury said Yechury was instrumental in shaping up the INDIA bloc.

“Yechury was not only the tallest leader of the CPI(M) but also in the entire Left movement in the country. He was a prolific writer and progressive leader. He was instrumental in forming the INDIA bloc. Without its formation, we would not have a strong opposition bench in Parliament," Choudhury told PTI.

Recalling his long association with Yechury, the CPI(M) Tripura unit secretary said he visited the northeastern state on several occasions.

"As a mark of respect, the party has cancelled all the programmes for the next three days and its flag will fly at half-mast for seven days," Choudhury said. PTI PS BDC