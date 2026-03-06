Tripura CM congratulates Jishnu Dev Varma on being appointed governor of Maharashtra

Agartala, Mar 6 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday congratulated Jishnu Dev Varma on his appointment as the new Governor of Maharashtra.

Varma, the governor of Telangana, has been appointed Maharashtra governor. Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has been named as the new governor of Telangana, replacing Dev Varma, according to an official notification on Thursday.

Varma hails from Tripura.

The chief minister said, "Heartiest congratulations to Jishnu Dev Varma Ji on your appointment as governor of Maharashtra. His vast experience and dedication to public service will surely guide the state towards progress and prosperity." "Wishing him every success in this new role," he wrote on Facebook.

Tripura's Food & Civil Supplies minister, Sushanta Chowdhury, also hailed the appointment of Jishnu Dev Varma as the new governor of Maharashtra.

"Proud moment for Tripura again as Jishnu Dev Varma ji, governor of Telangana, has been appointed as the governor of Maharashtra! Heartiest Congratulations!" he posted on Facebook.

Speaker (In-charge) of Tripura Assembly, Rampada Jamatia, also greeted Varma for being appointed as the new governor of Maharashtra.

"Karta (Varma), move forward with the blessing of the almighty. I pray for your well-being, and my sincere congratulations go to you," he wrote on Facebook.

Dev Varma was deputy chief minister in Biplab Kumar Deb government in Tripura. PTI PS RG