Tripura CM congratulates new medical officers

Agartala, Aug 13 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday congratulated the 216 General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs) who were recommended for recruitment.

The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) recommended those people for the post of GDMOs, paving the way for filling up 216 posts of doctors in government-run hospitals.

However, it could not recommend any candidate against nine posts reserved for persons with disability.

Taking to social media, the chief minister congratulated all the eligible candidates for GDMO posts.

“Heartfelt congratulations to all the newly recommended GDMO candidates. Wishing you great success as you embark on this noble journey, serving humanity with dedication and compassion. Your commitment to healthcare will make a difference,” he wrote on Facebook.

Earlier, the government recruited two superspeciality doctors against 16 sanctioned posts, while appointment letters for 45 specialist doctors will be issued shortly, said a senior health department official.

“The government had wanted to recruit as many as 72 specialist doctors, but did not find suitable candidates. Only 45 candidates were found eligible for specialist doctors”, he said.

All the eligible GDMOs will be appointed before Durga Puja in late September, the official said, adding that this is the first time that the government has gone for a mega recruitment drive for doctors. PTI PS NN