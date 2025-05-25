Tripura CM congratulates PM Modi for making India fourth largest economy

Agartala, May 25 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading the country to become the fourth largest economy suppressing Japan.

"Modi Govt. is known for creating histories. This time along with making history it has also made the nation proud. India overtakes Japan to become 4th largest economy in the world. India becomes a $4 trillion economy," the chief minister wrote on Facebook.

He said the NITI Aayog CEO predicts India will become the 3rd largest economy in the world replacing Germany in just 2.5 years.

"Kudos to Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Ji for this vision and action," he added.

The Tripura state BJP also heaped praise on the Prime Minister’s leadership for achieving another milestone.

"It is a proud moment for every citizen of the country! India became the fourth largest economy by replacing Japan. This is a milestone in the process of nation-building under the leadership of Modi-ji," the party posted on Facebook.

India has become the fourth largest economy in the world, overtaking Japan, NITI Aayog CEO B V R Subrahmanyam said on Saturday.

Briefing reporters after the 10th Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog, Subrahmanyam said the overall geopolitical and economic environment is favourable to India.

"We are the fourth largest economy as I speak. We are a USD 4 trillion economy as I speak," he said. PTI PS SBN SBN