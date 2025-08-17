Tripura CM congratulates Radhakrishnan for being nominated as NDA's VP candidate

Agartala, Aug 17 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday congratulated Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan for being nominated as the NDA's candidate for the vice president's post.
"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Hon’ble Governor of #Maharashtra, C P Radhakrishnan Ji, on being declared the NDA's candidate for the vice president position", the chief minister wrote on Facebook.
Saha stated, "Your dedication, diligent leadership, and unwavering commitment to working in the nation's interest will take the country to new heights".
Tripura state BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee also congratulated Radhakrishnan on being nominated as the NDA's candidate for the vice president post.
"I congratulate and wish Governor of Maharashtra, CP Radhakrishnan, for being announced as NDA candidate for vice president position," he said in a post on social media.
Announcing the nomination, BJP president J P Nadda said a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided Radhakrishnan's name after an extensive deliberation. Nadda hoped the opposition parties would support the NDA candidate.
The vice-presidential election, necessitated by the resignation of incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar last month, is scheduled for September 9. The last date for filing nomination is August 22. PTI PS RG