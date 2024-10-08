Tripura CM congratulates Saini for victory in Haryana elections

Agartala, Oct 8 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday congratulated his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini for the BJP’s third consecutive victory in the state.

In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, the BJP won by winning 49 seats. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president J P Nadda, the BJP won the Haryana Assembly election for a record three-term win. I congratulated Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the party leaders and workers for their hard work in the victory,” he wrote on Facebook.

Saha said this is the victory of good governance and unwavering faith of the people in achieving ‘Vikshit Bharat’ (Developed India).

“The victory in Haryana is the testimony that the people don’t accept the lies of the Congress”, he said. PTI PS NN