Tripura CM demands apology from Rahul, Tajeswi over ‘abuses’ against PM’s mother

Agartala, Aug 28 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday demanded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Tajeswi Yadav of the RJD apologise for the 'indecent word' hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother from a dais during the Voter Adhikar Yatra.

A purported video showed an unidentified person using a Hindi expletive against Modi from a dais raised during the yatra in Darbhanga town, from where Rahul Gandhi, her sister Priyanka Vadra and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had left for Muzaffarpur on motorcycles on Wednesday. PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

"Shocked and appalled by the indecent language used against PM Narendra Modi ji's late mother from the platform of Rahul Gandhi & Tejashwi Yadav's journey," the chief minister said in a post on Facebook.

Saha said, "Such depravity & vulgarity have no place in politics. Their desperation knows no bounds, but the people of Bihar will never forgive this shameful act".

This level of disrespect and hatred is unacceptable in public discourse, he said.

“Rahul Gandhi & Tejashwi Yadav must apologise for their role in this shameful incident," Saha said in the post. PTI PS NN