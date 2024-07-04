Tripura CM directs action against facilitators of infiltration via Indo-Bangla border

Agartala, Jul 4 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday directed officials to take action against those facilitating infiltration through the Indo-Bangla border, a senior BSF officer said on Thursday.

During the past one-and-a-half months, 94 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in state capital Agartala, officials said.

"A meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manik Saha was held to address the recent surge in infiltration activities along the Indo-Bangladesh border. Chief Secretary J K Sinha, ADG (Law and Order) Anurag, DIG BSF S K Sinha, and other officials attended," the senior officer said.

The Chief Minister expressed concern over the rise in infiltration and directed officials to take appropriate measures against those providing shelter and aiding illegal border crossings.

DIG BSF S K Sinha said manpower on the border had been impacted by the recent general parliamentary election and BSF deployments in Manipur.

"We assured that coordinated efforts with all agencies will yield positive outcomes. Identifying and acting against middlemen will reduce infiltration incidents. The BSF is in the process of installing electronic surveillance gadgets at vulnerable areas along the border," he added.

Approximately 85 per cent of the 856 km Indo-Bangla border in the northeastern state has been fenced so far. PTI PS MNB