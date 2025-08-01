Tripura CM discusses issues of indigenous people with senior BJP tribal leaders

Agartala, Aug 1 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday held a meeting with senior tribal leaders of the BJP at his official residence here to discuss various development issues related to the indigenous people.

The development came a day after the chief minister's announcement of increasing the monthly honorarium to Pradhan Samajpatis (community headmen) of 19 tribes from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000.

The meeting also took place in the backdrop of recent attacks on BJP workers in Asharambari in Khowai district on July 27 and Jamapuijala in Sepahijala district on July 31 allegedly by supporters of ally Tipra Motha Party.

"Had a meaningful interaction with senior Janajati (tribal) leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party today," the chief minister wrote on Facebook.

"During the meeting, we discussed various developmental issues concerning our Janajati brothers and sisters, reaffirming our shared commitment to inclusive growth, cultural preservation, and the empowerment of tribal communities," he said.

Their valuable insights and grassroots experiences continue to guide our efforts toward building a stronger and progressive Tripura, he added. PTI PS ACD