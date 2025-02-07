Tripura CM downplays Tipra Motha’s threat, says 'We are united'

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday claimed that all the allies of the BJP-led coalition government in the state are united.

The chief minister's assertion came after Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma's statement on social media on Wednesday that the TMP may stay out of power if promises are not fulfilled.

The Tipra Motha Party is an ally of the BJP government in Tripura.

While speaking to reporters at Narsingarh in West Tripura district, Saha said, "It is not like that… I talked to him (Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma). We are united. Today, all the MLAs of the TMP are coming to my residence to hold a meeting. There will be a discussion on development issues. The coalition government is running nicely in the state. We are all united," he said.

The TMP, a regional party had fought the last Assembly elections alone and had won 13 Assembly seats. It joined the BJP-led coalition government just before last year's Lok Sabha elections.

The chief minister also claimed that time the BJP will form the government in Delhi with the exit polls indicating a clear mandate for the BJP in the Delhi Assembly election. The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly election will be held on Saturday.

"Everybody is watching the atmosphere in Delhi. The people of Delhi have experienced the situation during the past ten years. This time, there is whisper that the BJP will storm back to power. Even the exit polls have also given a clear mandate in favour of the party," Saha told reporters.

When asked how many seats BJP would win in Delhi Assembly elections, the chief minister said, "BJP will win a good number of seats and form the next government in Delhi."