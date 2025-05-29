Tripura CM emphasises on technology-based agricultural practices

Agartala, May 29 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday flagged off 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' in Sepahijala district and emphasised on technology-based agricultural practices to enhance productivity.

Addressing a programme in Bishramganj, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants the country to make progress in agriculture through the intervention of technology, especially Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan is part of the prime minister’s dream of the 'Viksit Sankalp Yatra'. The PM wants farmers to practice agriculture by the opinions of scientists for more productivity," he said.

Asserting that the people showing interest in the northeastern state, Saha said Tripura attracts around 50 per cent of the memoranda of understanding, worth Rs 30,000 crore, signed in the recently concluded 'Rising Northeast Conclave' in New Delhi.

Citing examples of how farmers can benefit from using AI, the chief minister said the pineapple growers get accurate weather forecasts in advance and can take precautionary measures to save their crop.

“Pest infection in rubber plantations can be checked if drones are used. It will give immense benefits to rubber planters. Under the 'Digital Krishi Mission', farmers can get seeds which are suitable for a particular area. We must focus on the quality of products”, he said.

The government has been relentlessly trying to provide benefits to farmers that will lead to an increase in their income.

“The monthly income of farmers has increased to Rs 13,590 in 2025-26 from Rs 6,580 in the 2015-16 financial year. The government has pumped in Rs 848.64 crore under the PM Kishan Yojana till now, while Rs 446 crore has been given to farmers by way of producing paddy." The northeastern state has 4,72,000 farmers, mostly marginal.

Noting that agriculture is the priority sector for the government, the chief minister said steps have been taken to modernise the agri-product markets across the state.

“Rs. 303 crore has been spent to modernise 144 agricultural markets in the state so that farmers can sell their crop without any trouble," he said.

Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath was also present at the inaugural function. PTI PS BDC