Tripura CM exhorts oppn parties to undergo cataract surgery to see state's development

Agartala, Apr 9 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday exhorted the opposition parties to undergo cataract surgeries to see the development activities in the northeastern state.

Addressing a government programme in North Tripura's Dharmanagar, he said, "Development activities are taking place at a rapid pace in Tripura ever since the BJP came to power in 2018, but the opposition parties are saying they are not seeing it. I asked them to undergo cataract surgeries to see the growth taking place." Launching a scathing attack on the opposition, the CM accused the CPI(M) of twisting a 'word' of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath during the recently concluded Budget session of the Assembly.

"The CPI(M) had twisted a word and boycotted the Budget session even as I appealed to them to join the House for discussions. They see negativity in everything," he said.

During the Budget session, the minister had said that the leader of the opposition in the Assembly, Jitendra Chaudhury, demonstrated his "caste," leading to an uproarious scene.

Mocking the opposition for their political understanding, Saha said, "It seems the CPI(M), which is fighting against NOTA and the Congress, are acting like 'Ek Duje Ki Liye', a famous romantic Bollywood movie." Saha alleged that the Congress joined hands with the "blood-soaked hands of the Communists" who had ruled the northeastern state for 25 years.

While highlighting the Budget for the 2025-26 FY, the Chief Minister said, "The northeastern state has been progressing on all fronts under the current dispensation." PTI PS MNB