Tripura CM exhorts TMP to reach out voters with 'report card instead fueling communal sentiments'

Agartala, Jan 25 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday exhorted BJP's ally Tipra Motha Party (TMP) to reach out to the voters with its "report card instead of fueling communal sentiments".

While the BJP is ruling the northeastern state and has the support of TMP and the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), the TMP is governing the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Addressing a gathering at a 'Mann Ki Baat' event at Bishramganj in Sepahijala district, the chief minister said, "Many people don't understand the real strength of the BJP, which has guardians like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah." "We made attempts to ensure the return of those involved in underground activities to the mainstream, but it seems they haven't changed their minds and language yet. Too much cleverness is not good," he said, ostensibly targeting rebel-turned-TMP MLA Ranjit Debbarma.

Debbarma, who had once led the outlawed All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF), had called for a state-wide bandh in the name of Tripura Civil Society, which turned into a bloody clash at Santirbazar in Dhalai district last year.

"The people of the state know your past. The government will not tolerate road blockades in the name of agitation. Any unlawful activity will be dealt with strongly," he said.

Recently, the Tripura Civil Society, led by Debbarma, had blocked the roads at Bishramganj in Sepahijala district for several hours in protest against the government's move to form the Bishramganj Nagar Panchayat.

Saha exhorted its ally, TMP, to go to the voters with a report card (in the run up to the tribal council's elections) instead of "fomenting communal sentiment".

The present council's tenure is scheduled to expire on April 28 this year.

"Those attacking the BJP workers, blockading roads and staging protests should go to the voters with the report card or what you have done for the people. We know you have done nothing for the people. Stop fueling communal tension on falsehood," he said.