Tripura CM expresses concern over attacks on believers of Sanatan Dharma in Bangladesh

Agartala, Nov 9 (PTI) Expressing serious concern over attacks on the believers of Sanatan Dharma in Bangladesh, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said the Centre as well as the state are aware of the atrocities on religious minorities in the neighbouring country.

Recently, Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma voiced concern over the attacks on minorities in Chittagong in Bangladesh bordering Tripura.

While addressing a Sanatan Dharma conference in Tripura's Gomati district, the chief minister said, "We are aware of the incidents of attack on the believers of Sanatan Dharma in Bangladesh." He said that the attackers should think twice before carrying out such attacks on them.

"There were attacks on Sanatan Dharma in India in the past but the ancient religion remains intact to date," the chief minister said.

Criticising the CPI(M) which ruled the state for 35 years, Saha alleged they had created an atmosphere of atheism across the state as its leaders did not visit even the Tripureswari temple, one of the Shakti Peeths, in Gomati district.

Because of their 'nastika' (atheist) mindset, they have become non-entity in Tripura, the BJP leader claimed.

"In the name of religion, they made attempts to engineer riots in the state. Our government respects all religions but will not remain silent if anybody challenges amity among the people of different faiths," he alleged.

Saha also slammed the opposition for questioning the state's prevailing law and order situation.

"Some people are pointing fingers over the state's law and order situation but the truth is it has improved," the chief minister said.

Saha also highlighted how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has developed infrastructure in and around temples across the country since 2014. PTI PS SBN SBN