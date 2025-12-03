Tripura CM for air connectivity to 3 Shakti Pithas in Northeast, special tourism train for region

Agartala, Dec 3 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has emphasised the need to introduce a Northeast tourism train and an app to make travel across the region more convenient for visitors, an official release said.

Speaking at the final meeting of the high-level task force on tourism promotion formed by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) here on Tuesday, Saha said major festivals such as the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland and the Unity Promo Fest in Tripura have been playing a key role in boosting tourism across the region, the Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) department said in a statement on Tuesday.

"These events are playing an important role in the development of tourism in the Northeast as a whole", he said.

It said, "Saha proposed to bring all religious tourism sites, especially three Shakti Pithas in Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura, under air connectivity. If it happens, more tourists from home and abroad will be attracted to visit the Northeastern states".

Saha added that the region’s expanding medical infrastructure can also serve as a draw for visitors. "People from many places can come to the Northeastern states to avail these facilities in the medical field," he said.

DONER minister Jyotiraditya Scindia presided over the virtual meeting, while MoS DONER Sukanta Majumdar, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Sikkim Tourism Minister T T Bhutia, Arunachal Pradesh Tourism Minister P B Sona and other high officials took part in it.

State's Planning Secretary L T Darlong, Tourism Secretary U K Chakma, Tourism Director Prashant Badal Negi were also present at the meeting. PTI PS MNB