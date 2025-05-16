Tripura CM hails PM Modi, Shah for sanctioning one more IR battalion

Agartala, May 16 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for sanctioning one more unit of Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn) for the northeastern state.

The state now has three units of Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and 11 IR battalions.

With the sanctioning of another unit for the state, the number of IR battalions will be 12, an officer said.

"Big boost for Tripura! The Union Ministry of Home Affairs sanctions the raising of another India Reserve Battalion for Tripura State Rifles (TSR), enhancing security and generating employment opportunities. Grateful to PM Narendra Modi Ji & Union Home Minister Amit Shah Ji," the chief minister wrote on Facebook.

In the IRBn, 75 per cent of posts are filled up from Tripura, while the remaining 25 per cent is earmarked for candidates from outside the state.

Recently, the state has appointed 979 police constables to strengthen the state police force.

"It is good for a state like Tripura, which shares an international boundary. One more IRBn means there will be recruitment scope for the youth. Once the battalion is raised, the state police resources will be enhanced," the officer added. PTI PS BDC