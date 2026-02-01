Tripura CM hails Union Budget, calls it 'visionary document' for developing India

Agartala, Feb 1 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday welcomed the Union Budget, describing it as a "visionary document" that provides a clear roadmap for India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

In a Facebook post, Saha congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting the Budget, stating that it reflects a long-term vision of inclusive and sustainable growth over the next 25 years.

He said the Budget places strong emphasis on key sectors such as manufacturing, world-class infrastructure, healthcare, tourism and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence.

The chief minister also highlighted the special focus on rural development, women empowerment, youth aspirations and farmers' welfare, noting that these measures would help fulfil the aspirations of people across villages, towns and cities.

Referring to provisions for the development of modern sports infrastructure and sacred pilgrimage centres, Saha said the Budget further strengthens the foundation of a self-reliant and globally competitive India.

According to him, the Union Budget underscores the Centre's commitment to balanced and inclusive development, ensuring that the benefits of growth reach all sections of society while positioning India as a leading global power in the coming decades. PTI JOY ACD