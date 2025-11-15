Tripura CM hikes ST hostel stipend from Rs 80 to Rs 100 per day

Agartala, Nov 15 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday hiked the stipend for Scheduled Tribe (ST) boarders in government-run hostels from Rs 80 to Rs 100 per day.

Addressing a gathering at Khumulwng in West Tripura on the occasion of Janjati Gaurav Diwas, Saha said the decision would significantly benefit tribal students residing in state-run hostels.

"The government has decided to increase ST hostel stipend from Rs 80 to Rs 100 per day. For this, the government will have to spend Rs 8.81 crore for the remaining months of the current fiscal and Rs 23.35 crore for the 2026-27 FY", he said.

The hike will be enforced from December 1.

Asserting that tribal welfare is the priority of the state government, Saha said a 100-bed tribal hostel for college students will be set up at Abhoynagar (Agartala) with an estimated cost of Rs 5.74 crore.

The CM said the government will distribute sports gears to the non-government organisations (NGOs) to promote sports among tribal students and youth.

"Currently, the government provides sports gears to the government-run hostels, but now the same will be given to the NGOs in order to involve students into sports activities. An amount of Rs 90 lakh will be spent for this purpose", he said.

Highlighting the government's initiatives for development of tribal people, Saha said composite solar plants will be set up in 50 tribal hostels with a cost of Rs 19 crore.

Saha added the government will distribute 500 battery operated auto-rickshaws among tribal youth at a cost of Rs 20 crore to help them earn their livelihood.

Earlier in the day, Saha led a colourful rally to mark the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, observed across the country as Janjati Gaurav Diwas. PTI PS MNB