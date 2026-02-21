Tripura CM holds review meeting to resume flight service from Kailashahar airport

Agartala, Feb 21 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said he held a review meeting with a team of Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials on the revival of Kailashahar airport in Unakoti district.

Kailashahar airport, located near Bangladesh, had played a key role during the Indo-Pak war in 1971, but has been shut down for several years.

“I presided over a review meeting with a team of Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials to resume flight service from Kailashahar airport after its revival”, he wrote on Facebook.

Saha added, “An elaborate discussion took place on unresolved issues and initiatives to restart flight service from Kailashahar airport”.

Earlier, the AAI team met Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Friday and discussed ways to resume flight service from the defunct airport.

“We had a discussion on how to resume flight service at Kailashahar airport with the AAI official in my office. The Centre also wants to operationalise the airport because of its strategic location. But it involves funds for land acquisition. We will have a meeting with the Chief Minister to prepare a comprehensive plan to reuse the airport because it involves land acquisition”, he told the reporters.

The northeastern state has a lone operational MBB airport, the second busiest airport after Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati. PTI PS NN