Tripura CM holds second meeting of high-level task force on investment promotion in NE

Agartala, May 15 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said the High-level Task Force on Investment Promotion in the North Eastern Region has decided to hold stakeholder consultations with industry associations and potential investors to develop a strategic roadmap for investment in the region.

This was decided during the second meeting of the task force presided by Saha in the presence of DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined virtually.

"As the convener of the High-Level Task Force on Investment Promotion in North Eastern Region constituted by the North Eastern Council (NEC), I chaired its second meeting virtually in the presence of Scindia and senior officials," the CM said in a post on Facebook.

Saha said, "It was decided to hold stakeholder consultations with industry associations, potential investors and officials of other NE states to prepare a strategic roadmap for promotion of investments".

Reputed academic institutions and expert agencies will be engaged to prepare the investment policy for the region, he added.

DoNER constituted the task force in March for accelerating economic development in the region, following a policy decision at the 72nd plenary session of North Eastern Council held in Agartala in December 2024.

During the plenary, Saha was appointed as convener of the task force. The other members include the Chief Ministers of Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Sikkim, along with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. PTI PS MNB