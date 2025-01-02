Tripura CM inaugurates 13-day book fair

Agartala, Jan 2 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday inaugurated the 13-day Agartala Book Fair on the outskirts of the state capital.

Advertisment

Speaking at the event, the CM called upon people to "offer books during social events instead of giving bouquets." "If we develop this practice, it will not only encourage people to read books, but also help writers, publishers and booksellers economically," he added.

He said, "Number of participants in the fair and sale proceeds have been increasing each year. This means people are buying books, which is a healthy sign for society." "The state government wants to encourage people to develop the habit of reading books, which are considered a source of knowledge," he added.

The CM also explained the reason for advancing the book fair from February-March to January.

Advertisment

"We advanced the fair keeping in mind the students' interest. During February and March, students are busy with examinations. Holding the fair now gives them a fair chance to visit the fair and buy books." PTI PS MNB