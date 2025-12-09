Tripura CM inaugurates 18 dev projects worth Rs 50 cr in Sepahijala

Agartala, Dec 9 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday inaugurated 18 projects worth Rs 50 crore in Sepahijala district, and said his government is committed to working for the youth.

The projects comprise seven for health and family welfare, five each for the education and revenue departments, officials said.

Addressing a programme at the newly built Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) office at Sonamura, the CM said the government has been working for the next generations of citizens so that they can live with self-respect.

"The CPI(M) had destroyed the entire state, including Sepahijala district, during its 35 years of rule. The chief minister (Manik Sarkar), who used to represent Sonamura sub-division, had never worked for development," he claimed.

Asserting that the state is witnessing a wave of development, Saha said Tripura is second in gross state domestic product (GSDP), an economic indicator of growth, and also the second-highest in per capita income among northeastern states.

"Today, we have inaugurated 18 projects worth Rs 50 crore. If we don't invest in infrastructure, we can't develop the state, and 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' will not be possible. That is why we have kept Rs 7,000 crore for infrastructure development for 2025-26", he said.

The law and order situation has also significantly improved, the chief minister claimed.

"We want to build a new Tripura with 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'. We must work for the development of society, which is necessary for the progress of Tripura. We have launched 'Amar Sarkar', CM Helpline, 'Mukhyamantri Samipeshu', etc, so that people do not face problems and we can solve issues early", he said.

Accusing the previous dispensation of creating problems to stay in power, Saha said the present government wants to solve the people's grievances and ensure their development.

"From 2018 till now, we have provided 20,184 government jobs, and no one can challenge us over the recruitment process. We know how to give jobs transparently," he stated. PTI PS BDC