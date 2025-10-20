Tripura CM inaugurates Diwali festival at 500-year-old temple

Agartala, Oct 20 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday inaugurated a three-day Diwali festival at the 500-year-old Maa Tripura Sundari temple, one of the 51 Shakti Pithas, in Gomati district.

The chief minister also took part in the ‘Kalyan Arati’ in front of the deity in the presence of thousands of devotees.

Addressing the gathering, the CM said that the government has been trying to develop religious sites to promote spiritual tourism in the northeastern state.

"The Manikya dynasty has built many temples in the state. The Matabari temple, which is over 500 years old, is one of the oldest shrines in the country. We have taken the initiative to give a facelift to Kasbawesari temple in Sepahijala district and Chaturdas Devta temple in West Tripura with the help of Asian Development Bank (ADB)", he said.

Saha laid the foundation stone for setting up replica of 51 Shakti Pithas at Bandower in Gomati district to attract pilgrims from across the globe.

"In one's lifetime, it is difficult to visit all the 51 Shakti Pithas located across countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. But by visiting Bandower, one will be able to experience all of them in one place," he said.

The chief minister noted that the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for each state to develop at least one world-class tourism destination. PTI PS MNB