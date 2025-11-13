Tripura CM inaugurates, lays foundation stone of 22 projects in Dhalai

Agartala, Nov 13 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday inaugurated and laid foundation stone of 22 projects worth Rs 207 crore in Dhalai district.

Saha said his government is working to build good infrastructure across the state.

"Today, I have inaugurated and laid foundation stone of 22 projects worth Rs 207 crore, but the opposition is not able to see the development work. What will the government do if someone is unable to feel or see the development? We are doing our best to develop the state," he said.

All the departments have been doing excellent work for people's comfort and infrastructure building, he said, adding that the state has secured second position in per capita income and GSDP among northeastern states.

"The NITI Aayog has announced that Tripura has emerged as the frontrunner state, which shows the government is working in the right direction. From sustainable livelihood to education and healthcare, the government is doing its best for the overall development of the state," he said.

Saha also highlighted the state's phenomenal growth in self-employment by promoting women-run Self Help Groups (SHGs).

"Tripura has already produced 1,08,000 'lakhpati didis' against a target of making 1,16,000 'lakhpati didis'. The success rate is around 90 per cent. The self-employment of women is changing the state's rural economy," he said.

Asserting that Dhalai district is a priority area, the chief minister said the district was lagging in terms of all round development programme.

"But the development of Dhalai district (aspirational district) is still a priority of the government, he said, adding that 10 per cent extra of the total budgetary outlay is spent in the backward district.

Saha also laid emphasis on peace between tribal and non-tribal people for the betterment of the state.

"Peace must prevail to push development with full force. The government had spent 39 per cent of the state's budgetary outlay for tribal welfare during 2024-25 FY. In the current year, it will touch 40 per cent," he said.

Earlier, the CM visited Shantirbazar market and interacted with the businessmen affected by violence on October 23.

During a 24-hour statewide bandh by Tripura Citizen Forum (TCS), at least six people were injured, and many shops were looted by bandh supporters for defying the strike at Shantirbazar market.

Saha also announced compensation for the affected businessmen of Shantirbazar. PTI PS RG