Tripura CM invites mahant of Akshardham to visit state

Agartala, Sep 12 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said he invited the mahant of Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar, Swami Anand Swaroop, to visit the northeastern state.

The CM, who attended the swearing-in ceremony of Vice President CP Radhakrishnan in New Delhi on Friday, went to Gandhinagar to join an international conference at the National Forensics Science University.

"Reached Gandhinagar, Gujarat today to attend the International Conference at the National Forensics Sciences University", he wrote on Facebook.

Saha said, "During my visit, I had the opportunity to visit the renowned Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple and engage in a wonderful conversation with Swami Anand Swaroop, Mahant of Akshardham, Gandhinagar".

"His profound knowledge and wisdom deeply inspired me. I have invited him to Tripura and requested him to be a part of our collective journey towards spirituality and growth", he stated. PTI PS MNB