Tripura CM invites PM Modi to inaugurate redeveloped Tripureswari temple

Agartala, Feb 15 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and invited him to inaugurate the redeveloped Mata Tripureswari temple in Gomati district.

Under the PRASAD scheme, a sponsored programme by the Ministry of Tourism to boost religious tourism, Rs 54 crore has been spent to redevelop the Tripureswari temple, one of the 51 'Shakti Peeths'.

"Delighted to meet Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi Ji at his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi. On behalf of the people of Tripura, I invited him to inaugurate the redeveloped Mata Tripureswari Temple premises at Matabari, Tripura," he posted on Facebook.

The redeveloped temple is expected to be ready for inauguration next month, the Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Matabari Temple Trust, Bhaskar Dasgupta, said.

According to him, Tripureswari temple, which is the largest spiritual tourism site in the Northeast records around 18,000 to 20,000 footfall of devotees daily.

Around 50,000 devotees will be able to offer prayer at the Tripureswari temple on a given day once new facilities are opened, Dasgupta said.

In the Facebook post, the chief minister also mentioned that he conveyed regards to the Prime Minister for his successful visit to France and USA.

He also congratulated the Prime Minister for the huge victory in the recently held Delhi assembly elections.

Saha said that he also had a discussion on the proposed national highway from Kamalpur to Amarpur via Ambassa with the Prime Minister.

"I also discussed the National Highway from Kamalpur to Santirbazar via Ambassa, Gandatwisa, Amarpur. Apprised him of the need to set up premier institutes like AIIMS, IIT & IIM in the state," he mentioned in the post. PTI PS SBN SBN