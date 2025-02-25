Tripura CM invites Tata Sons chairman to visit state

Agartala, Feb 25 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday invited the Chairman of Tata Sons, Natarajan Chandrasekharan, to visit the state to explore opportunities for collaboration and growth.

Saha met Chandrasekharan at an ongoing business summit in Assam.

“Glad to meet Shri Natarajan Chandrasekaran Ji, Chairman of Tata Sons, at AssamAdvantage 2. Honoured to invite him to visit Tripura & explore opportunities for collaboration & growth. Looking forward to strengthening ties,” the chief minister posted on Facebook.

Tata Group firm Tata Technologies has already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tripura government to upgrade as many as 19 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) for Rs 686 crore.

Besides, the state government is in talks with the Tata group to establish a heritage hotel in Agartala.

Saha also met the Asian Development Bank’s country director, Mio Oka at Assam Advantage 2 in Guwahati.

“Glad to meet Asian Development Bank’s (ADB)Country Director for India, Smt. Mio Oka, at AssamAdvantage2. Tripura is constantly getting immense support from ADB. With her wealth of experience & expertise, I'm confident our collaboration will drive growth & development in Tripura. Looking forward to a fruitful partnership,” he said in another post. PTI PS SBN SBN