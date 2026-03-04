Tripura CM kicks off BJP campaign for tribal council elections

Agartala, Mar 4 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday launched the BJP’s campaign for the elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) by holding a mega rally at Khumulwng, the headquarters of the council in West Tripura.

The polling date is yet to be announced. The election process in the tribal council, which comprises 68 per cent of the state’s geographical area, has to be completed by April 18.

The TTAADC is currently ruled by the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), an ally of the BJP, but the two will contest the polls separately.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been focusing on Sabka Saath Sabka Viswas. Tripura will never prosper if the tribals remain neglected. That’s why we organised the rally at the tribal council’s headquarters,” Saha said at the ‘Empowering janajati, empowering Tripura’ rally.

Charging the TMP of failing on all fronts in the tribal council, the chief minister said only the BJP could change the future of the indigenous people for the better.

Saha also claimed that the CPI(M), during its rule, used to treat the tribal people as its vote bank, but the BJP has been trying hard to improve their condition after coming to power in 2018.

“The way people joined the rally shows the indigenous people have started joining the saffron brigade to usher in development in the tribal council areas. We are confident the BJP will win the TTAADC elections,” he said.

In the last elections to the 30-member TTAADC, the TMP bagged 18 seats, while the BJP won 10. According to the rules, two members were nominated by the governor.

The TTAADC was established to ensure the protection and advancement of Tiprasa (indigenous) people of Tripura in 1982. The council became operational under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution next year. PTI PS NN