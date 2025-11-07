Tripura CM launches celebrations of 150th year of ''Vande Mataram'' song

Agartala, Nov 7 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday launched year-long celebrations to mark the 150th year of 'Vande Mataram' and said the song inspired the people during the country's freedom movement.

Saha appealed to the people to join the celebrations in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a tribute to the motherland by singing 'Vande Mataram'.

The chief minister said, "Vande Mataram is not just a song but a slogan which is filled with patriotism and inspired the people during the freedom movement." The song was written by Bengali novelist Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay on the occasion of Akshaya Navami, which fell on November 7 in 1875.

The song first appeared in the literary journal, "Bangadarshan", as part of Chattopadhyay's novel, “Anandamath".

“Vande Matram had become a symbol of the sentiment of the country’s people during 1905 (partition of Bengal). It’s a hymn of unity and courage and remains a salute to the motherland," Saha said.

The chief minister said the government will organise various programmes throughout the year to educate the young generation about the significance of the 'Vande Mataram' song.

Quiz, cultural programme, exhibition and rallies will be organised in schools, colleges and universities to mark the 150th year of 'Vande Mataram', he said.

“Mass signing of 'Vande Mataram' was organised at the police headquarters, Tripura, today, followed by a photo exhibition and a band performance”, the police said on X.

Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhankar and senior officials joined the programme. PTI PS BDC