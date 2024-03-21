Tripura CM launches door-to-door campaign for LS polls

Agartala, Mar 21 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday launched a door-to-door campaign from Sepahijala district for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Advertisment

Accompanied by BJP leader Nabadal Banik and several party activists, the chief minister commenced the campaign from the Kanchanmala area in Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency and handed over copies of a letter written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to voters.

PM Modi has written an open letter to citizens of the country, seeking support for building a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India).

"To make the BJP victorious in the parliamentary elections, I have visited three booths of Kanchanmala under the Golaghati assembly constituency today. I have seen the people's faith in Modi ji and I am sure that the BJP will cross the 400-seat milestone in the Lok Sabha elections," he wrote on Facebook.

Advertisment

During the campaign, Saha urged electors to vote for BJP candidate and former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb in the Tripura West seat.

The chief minister interacted with villagers who welcomed him by blowing conches to know their aspirations and problems, a BJP leader said.

Elections to the Tripura West parliamentary constituency and the bypoll to the Ramnagar assembly segment are scheduled to take place on April 19, while polls to the Tripura East Lok Sabha seat will be held on April 26. PTI PS BDC