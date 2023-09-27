Tripura CM launches e-cabinet

Agartala, Sep 27 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday launched an e-cabinet as part of his government's efforts to go paperless for faster administrative work.

With the implementation of the digital initiative, Tripura became the fourth state to have introduced an e-cabinet after Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh.

‘ From now onwards, the council of ministers will hold cabinet meetings by using an e-cabinet application, a digital version. It will be paperless and will give several advantages to run the administration at a faster pace and in a transparent way," the chief minister said at the inaugural function.

Cabinet ministers, Chief Secretary JK Sinha were among those who were present in the programme.

“So far, 4,250 officials and employees imparted training on the use of e-office and 41 of the 94 departments have already converted to digital mode of work. I hope the remaining departments will also embrace the digital facility shortly," he said.

There will be a correction facility in the e-cabinet application to do changes in any decision or plan in the second phase, he said.

The chief secretary termed the introduction of the e-cabinet as a landmark achievement and said that the digital process was inaugurated three months before its targetted completion in December.

Around 1,800 government employees are imparting training on e-office at IT Bhavan daily to adopt the new version of work, IT Department Secretary Gitte Kirankumar Dinkarrao said.

“As many as 28,500 e-files have been created as part of the e-office plan. Out of the 94 departments, 41 have already switched over to the digital version of work while 11 have almost completed the process of digitisation," he added. PTI PS BDC