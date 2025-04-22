Tripura CM launches 'QR codes for flora', with details of trees, on Earth Day

Agartala, Apr 22 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday launched 'QR codes for flora', with details of trees, in a school on the occasion of Earth Day.

Once scanned, different QR codes, affixed to trees in Amtali High School in West Tripura district, will instantly provide information about the specific tree's name, species, characteristics and benefits.

The initiative is aimed at encouraging students to learn more about plants on their school premises.

Addressing a programme organised to mark the inauguration of the newly constructed building of the school, the chief minister said that the Ministry of Education has introduced the 'QR codes for flora' initiative to mark Earth Day.

"On this occasion, we launched 'QR codes for flora' for each tree on the school premises. The QR codes will instantly provide information about the particular tree's name, species, characteristics and benefits," he said.

Saha said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been laying emphasis on maintaining ecological balance to make Earth liveable.

"Under the initiative, a digital catalogue will be prepared by the schools from April 22 to 30," he said.

Saha, who holds the education portfolio, said his government has taken all possible measures to provide quality education to the students.

"We have implemented the National Education Policy (NEP) to impart quality education to the students. The education department has adopted a holistic progress report, 'Vidya Setu' module and introduced smart classes in 854 schools," he said.

Asserting that the government is spending huge funds to create educational infrastructure, the chief minister said that Rs 264 crore will be spent on constructing new school buildings and repairing the old ones in the 2025-26 fiscal.

"An amount of Rs 153 crore has been spent on constructing 44 new school buildings between the financial years 2014-15 and 2024-25 so that students get better facilities. Besides, funds under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) are also spent on creating infrastructure in different schools," he added. PTI PS ACD