Tripura CM launches Swachhata Hi Seva programme on PM's birthday

Agartala, Sep 17 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday launched the state-level ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ programme at Rabindra Bhavan here on the occasion of the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the gathering, Saha said a series of programmes has been lined up from September 17 to October 2 as part of the celebrations.

"We have decided to celebrate the occasion through a Swachh Utsav. Modi launched the Swachhata Abhiyan on October 2, 2014, and today it has evolved into a massive people's movement," Saha said.

Saha also highlighted the efforts of the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) in ensuring proper waste disposal and maintaining cleanliness.

The CM exhorted people not only to keep their surroundings clean, but also purify their hearts and inner selves to build a clean society.

Panchayat Minister Kishor Barman, Mayor Dipak Majumdar, PWD secretary Brijesh Pandey, Urban Development secretary Abhishek Singh and Padma Shri awardee Dipa Karmakar were present during the programme.

MP Biplab Kumar Deb offered prayers at Chaturdash Devta temple in West Tripura seeking divine blessing for Modi.

"Not only BJP karyakartas, people of the country must feel proud to have a PM like Modi. From a humble background to becoming PM, Modi faced many difficulties on the way. He dedicated himself to serve the nation. We organised a prayer for Modi seeking divine blessing at Chaturdash Devta temple", he told the reporters. PTI PS MNB