Tripura CM lays foundation stone for new hospital in Agartala

Agartala, Apr 3 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a 50-bed hospital in the heart of the state capital Agartala.

The Agartala Civil Hospital to be managed by the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) will become operational in the next six months. The facility will have minor operation theatre.

The current dispensation is sensitive and cares about the needs of the people, be it healthcare or other requirements, the chief minister said.

"The hospital, once operational will lessen the burden on two existing state hospitals, the GBP Hospital and the IGM Hospital. The city's residents will no longer have to rush to the GBP Hospital or IGM Hospital because they will have the option to go to the proposed hospital," he said.

Asserting that healthcare is the priority area of the government, the CM said a night shelter will be established in the city so that the people visiting the hospital with their patients from rural areas will get lodging and food at subsidised rates.

A provision for setting up a night shelter house has been mentioned in the budget for the current fiscal.

"The Rotary Club in association with the Rogi Kalyan Samity of GBP hospital has already launched a mid-day meal facility at Rs 10 per plate for the people who accompany their patients. It benefits several people," he said. PTI PS SBN SBN