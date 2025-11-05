Tripura CM lays foundation stone for Rs 900 crore private super-speciality hospital at RK Nagar

Agartala, Nov 5 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for a Rs 900 crore private super speciality hospital at RK Nagar, about 20 km from here.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony, Saha said the state government has allotted 28 acres of land for the establishment of the Shija hospital. He added that the Manipur-based Shija Hospitals group has also expressed plans to develop a medical college in Tripura.

"We look forward to providing the best possible support to investors who wish to invest in Tripura. This project will not only strengthen healthcare services but also generate significant employment opportunities for local people," the CM said.

"We have ensured that only reputed institutions with proven track records are given such opportunities. A strong monitoring system is in place to ensure smooth progress of the project," he said.

The CM also said that the proposed ring road around Agartala city will pass near the new hospital, improving connectivity for patients and healthcare professionals.

He further revealed that a Silchar-based group has shown interest in setting up a cancer hospital in Tripura, which the government has welcomed. Additionally, the state capital will soon witness the construction of another flyover and a 'Unity Mall' to enhance infrastructure and trade.

"Tripura is on a fast developmental track," the CM asserted, adding that during the recent business summit held in Guwahati, investors committed to investing Rs 30,000 crore across the North Eastern region, with Rs 15,000 crore earmarked for Tripura alone.

Expressing optimism about the state's growth trajectory, Saha said, "Tripura will soon look completely transformed and emerge as a model state once the ongoing six major tourist spots are completed." PTI JOY RG