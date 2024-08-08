Tripura CM, LoP condole death of Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee

Agartala, Aug 8 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday expressed his grief over the death of former West Bengal CM and veteran communist leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee.

Leader of Opposition in Tripura Assembly Jitendra Chaudhury also condoled the death of Bhattacharjee.

"Deeply saddened by the death of former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. I extend my sincere sympathy to the bereaved family and his relatives and well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti," Saha wrote on Facebook.

Chaudhury said, "His (Bhattacharjee's) death has created a vacuum in the communist movement not only in West Bengal but also in the entire country. It ends an era. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has set an example on how to serve the people by maintaining transparency".

Former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar expressed his deep sorrow over the death of Bhattacharjee.

"I am deeply saddened… He had been ailing for the past few years. It is very tough to accept his death because we have worked in different forums for a long time. I tender my sincere condolence to the departed soul", he said.

Sarkar had worked with Bhattacharjee in various capacities of the CPI (M) from central committee to politburo.

"Bhattacharjee also visited Tripura to join the party's election rallies and party organisational conferences. These memories are hard to forget", Sarkar added. PTI PS RG