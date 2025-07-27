Tripura CM Manik Saha blames ally Tipura Motha for attack on BJP members, vows strict action

Agartala, Jul 27 (PTI) Blaming ally Tipra Motha for the attack on BJP members in Khowai district, Tripura CM Manik Saha on Sunday said he has directed the police to take strict action against the perpetrators.

Saha visited the state-run GB Pant Hospital at night to meet the injured BJP workers.

"Strongly condemn the violent & undemocratic attack by TIPRA Motha party workers during Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi Ji's #MannKiBaat programme at Asharambari," he said in a Facebook post.

"Several BJP karyakartas injured, 3 undergoing treatment at GB Hospital. I visited the hospital, instructed doctors to provide best care & directed police to take strict action against perpetrators. Such disgraceful acts won't be tolerated," he added.

The incident happened in Ashrambari in Purba Taksaiya, a remote tribal village, in the Champahower police station area in the morning.

The Pradyot Debbarma-led Tipra Motha, a part of the BJP-led government in the state, denied its involvement in the incident, which triggered a political storm in the state.

"BJP workers had gathered at a house to listen to the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme. Suddenly, a group of miscreants attacked them, injuring three persons. All of them were taken to a nearby health facility," Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Khowai Kudiarasu told PTI.

"Preliminary investigation revealed internal rivalry led to the attack, and it had nothing to do with 'Mann Ki Baat'. An FIR was lodged, and an investigation is underway. No arrest has been made so far," he said.

The BJP's Janajati Morcha general secretary Bipin Debbarma claimed that seven party members were injured in the attack.

Three vehicles and 10 motorcycles belonging to the BJP members were also set on fire by the attackers, police said.

Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma, a leader of Tipra Motha, denied the party's involvement in the incident.

"I don't know what the BJP has said. We do not attack leaders or workers, or supporters of our allies. There might be a conspiracy to create such a situation. In no way is the party involved in the attack," he claimed. PTI PS SOM