Tripura CM Manik Saha launches welfare scheme for poor people

Agartala, Aug 2 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday flagged off 'CM Nabadisha Abhiyan', a new welfare scheme, to uplift the economic condition of the poor.

Addressing a programme at Pragna Bhavan, the chief minister said the BJP believes in the welfare of the last mile people, tribal or non-tribal, on the lines of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

"Today, we have launched another welfare scheme, CM Nabadisha Abhiyan, for the welfare of the poor who are unable to be included in the SHGs. An amount of Rs. 82 crore will be spent for their social and economic development," the chief minister said.

Saha said the government has launched a scheme called Tripura Rural Intervention Project for Transformation and Inclusion (TRIPTI) for the people living in Ganganagar block in Dhalai district and Dasda in North Tripura district.

The chief minister said the government is considering providing financial assistance to the Pradhan Samajpatis of the tribal sub-tribes, like the Pradhan Samajpatis of 19 tribes.

Recently, the state cabinet increased the monthly honorarium of Pradhan Samajpatis from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000.

"Now, we are planning to extend the same benefit to the tribal sub-tribes of the indigenous communities like the Pradhan Samajpartis. The chief secretaries and district magistrates (DM) were asked to prepare a list of sub-tribes and their Pradhan Samajpatis," he said.

"The state government has already decided to depute senior state civil service officers as nodal officers for tribals in each sub-division and district to ensure the welfare of the indigenous people," Saha added.