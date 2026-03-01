Tripura CM Manik Saha offers prayers at Tirupati temple

Tirumala, March 1 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha offered prayers at Lord Venkateswara temple here on Sunday, a TTD official said.

The Chief Minister had darshan of the deity amid temple rituals and customary arrangements.

"Saha offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy at the Tirumala temple here," the official told PTI.

After darshan, TTD officials honoured him with silk clothes at the Ranganayakula Mandapam and presented him with the Lord's prasadam, said temple authorities.

TTD is the official custodian of the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati. PTI MS ADB