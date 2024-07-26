Tripura CM Manik Saha to attend NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi

Agartala, Jul 26 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will attend the NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi on July 27, an official said on Friday.

The Niti Aayog's ninth governing council meeting will be held on Saturday in the national capital under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Chief Minister Manik Saha is set to leave the state on Friday to attend the NITI Aayog meeting scheduled to be held in New Delhi on Saturday. He will speak on the issues related to the state's overall development", said an official of the Chief Minister's Office.

Saha will also attend the two-day meeting of chief ministers of BJP-ruled states at the party headquarters beginning on Saturday, the official said. PTI PS RG