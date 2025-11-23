Tripura CM meets BJP worker injured in clash with Tipra Motha, urges ally to exercise restraint

Agartala, Nov 23 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday visited a BJP worker, admitted to a hospital here after being attacked allegedly by Tipra Motha Party (TMP) activists at Jampuijala in Sepahijala district on November 18, and urged the ally to exercise restraint and not indulge in violence.

Several party activists from both sides have been reportedly injured in clashes between ruling allies BJP and TMP in various parts of Tripura, including Khumulwng and Jampuijala, from November 18-20. The violence comes ahead of the crucial Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) polls due early next year.

Speaking to reporters after meeting an injured BJP worker, the CM said, "I visited Suman Debbarma, a party activist who is undergoing treatment at GBP Hospital. He suffered serious injuries to his eye, and I asked the doctors to provide all possible treatment to him." When asked whether he had talks with TMP supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma over the political violence between the allies, the CM said the former royal scion called him up on Saturday.

"I exhorted their leadership to show restraint instead of indulging in such activities (violence)," he said.

Four FIRs have been lodged with Radhapur police station in West Tripura over political clashes between BJP and TMP, a senior officer said.

"All the cases are being investigated by the police. So far, one person has been arrested in connection with a specific case," he said, adding no untoward incident has been reported in the last 24 hours.

Senior Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman accused the BJP of "bringing a new culture of violence to the state's hilly areas".

"During the Left Front rule, we used to witness violence in the plains, but no clash was reported from the hills. It is the BJP that has brought this new culture of violence to the hilly areas," he said at a press conference. PTI PS ACD