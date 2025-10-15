Tripura CM meets PM in New Delhi

Agartala, Oct 15 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and submitted a list comprising eight demands, including double-laning of railway track in the state, a CMO release said.

The wishlist also includes inclusion of Bru community under the NFSA ( National Food Security Act Scheme), increase in allocation of wheat under PDS, enhancement of ceiling limit for externally aided projects (EAPs), increase in the number of Eklavya Model Residential Schools, setting up of an Agar board and research centre and Unakoti sustainable development of heritage site.

"Delighted to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji in New Delhi today. Under his visionary leadership and to fulfil the goal of Viksit Tripura, Viksit Bharat, our Government in Tripura has been taking several transformative initiatives," he wrote on Facebook.

"I apprised him (PM) of the ongoing developments and sought his kind support on key matters, including double-laning of railway track in the state and introduction of Vande Bharat train," he said.

In another post, the CM said he also met Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Rail Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday.

"Met Hon'ble Union Cabinet minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw Ji at Rail Bhavan, New Delhi today. We discussed several key initiatives in a step towards strengthening the vision of Viksit Tripura, Viksit Bharat by Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji," he said in the post.

The key initiatives include a Vande Bharat Express between Agartala and Guwahati, doubling of railway tracks, running trains on electric, development of a new film city and enhancement of cyber security hub.

Earlier, the CM had called on Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday. PTI PS RG